(UPDATE) Ric Flair Sues Former Manager for Stealing Money, Manager Calls Him a Lair

Earlier this month Ric Flair celebrated the release of his 30 for 30 documentary “Nature Boy” on ESPN. But now, due to some alleged shady dealings, he’s taking his former manager to court because of the film.

According to TMZ, Flair is suing Legacy Talent and Entertainment for stealing at least $46,000 from him. He claims the company received $25,000 from First Row Films, the company that produced his documentary, but he was never made aware of the payment nor did he receive a cut.

Flair also claims there’s a $12,000 royalty check from Jake’s Fireworks, a company he signed an endorsement deal with earlier this year, that he never received. He said Legacy claimed they were using all of that money on his legal fees, but Flair said he never authorized them to do that.

Between his documentary, his life-threatening health crisis from earlier this year, his return to WWE earlier this week and his daughter, Charlotte Flair, winning the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship earlier this week in front of a hometown crowd, it’s been an emotional few months for the Nature Boy. Hopefully this latest chapter doesn’t turn into an ugly legal battle.

UPDATE: In a statement to TMZ, Legacy said Flair’s claims of stealing are lies.

“Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That’s fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies,” Legacy said. “As anyone who read (the Ric Flair Grantland article) knows, Ric has always left a trail of destruction in his wake whether it be from his ex wives, the IRS, creditors, or from his former business partners and friends… the debris is everywhere. Our client wishes Flair nothing but the best and is sad that things have come to this after over a decade of hard work and incredible results for their client.”