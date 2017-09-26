Ric Flair Admits to Sleeping with an Unfathomable Amount of Women

While Ric Flair likely won’t reach the total of Disney World’s ride, Space Mountain, his version of the rollercoaster has punched 10,000 tickets.

In an interview with People, The Nature Boy admitted to having slept with 10,000 women, give or take. Apparently, Flair’s sexual escapades will be a chapter in his upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary this November. To the disappointment of teenage boys around the world, Flair is remorseful of his conquest.

“What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women” said Flair. “I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”

The mythological number marks the second jaw-dropping statistic Flair has divulged this week. Ric Flair recently appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and opened up about his alcohol abuse. To Flair, his vice for the bottle was a direct cause of his August-long health crisis that saw a piece of his bowel removed and a pacemaker installed.

“I just drank too much,” Flair admitted.

But what exactly did that look like?”I guess it would be like, if you’re ready for this, because I’ve done all the math and figured it out, between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze, soda, a splash of cranberry in my body every day. Like 20 drinks a day,” said Flair.

20 drinks a day is enough to kill a horse, nay, a stable of horses. But for the Nature Boy, it was business as usual. Flair was adamant, though, in saying that he never once drank on the job. Even further the 16-time World Champion is making the choice to never drink again.

On August 11, Flair checked himself into an Atlanta hospital due to stomach pains. the precautionary visit escalated quickly to near kidney failure and a heightened chance of congestive heart failure. Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and doctors informed his family that the Nature Boy only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal.

Flair’s bout against death had the entire wrestling world on its heels for nearly a month. Until now, we’ve had to rely upon facts from secondary sources. It’s nice to finally have official word from the man himself.

Flair still cannot walk without assistance and needs a nurse for many of his daily activities. There’s still no official timeline as to when the 68-year old can return to normal life, if ever. Regardless, we’re lucky to still have him strutting amongst us. Here’s to a speedy recovery to the Nature Boy!