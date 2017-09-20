Ric Flair Reveals What Caused His Health Scare in First Interview Since Crisis

In a wrestling ring, Ric Flair channeling “The Nature Boy” made him arguably the greatest wrestler of all time. However, being the Nature Boy outside of the ring may have directly contributed to his current health crisis.

The 16-time World Champion recently sat down with People in his first interview since escaping death last month.

“I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning, But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this. It scared the s— out of me,” said Flair.

On August 11, Flair checked himself into an Atlanta hospital due to stomach pains. the precautionary visit escalated quickly to near kidney failure and a heightened chance of congestive heart failure. Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and doctors removed part of his bowel and inserted a pacemaker. Things were so dire that his family was informed that the Nature Boy only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal.

Thankfully he did and has learned a lesson to boot. According to Flair, all of this medical drama can be attributed to decades of heavy social drinking.

“I’ve never taken a pain pill in my life,” he explains. “I’d just take a shower, flip my hair back and go to the best bar in town.”

The days of bar hopping appear to be over as Flair is swearing off the sauce.

“I’ll never drink again,” says Flair. “I never want to go through this again.”

Flair’s bout against death had the entire wrestling world on its heels for nearly a month. Until now, we’ve had to rely upon facts from secondary sources. It’s nice to finally have official word from the man himself.

Flair still cannot walk without assistance and needs a nurse for many f his daily activities. It sounds like Flair did indeed narrowly miss death. We’re lucky to lucky to still have him around.

