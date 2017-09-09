This Photo of Ric and Charlotte Flair Will Make You Smile

The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair is on the path to recovery.

It appears that after we held our breath for nearly all of August, it’s time to officially exhale. Earlier this week, Flair posted a video of him cutting his first postoperative promo. The 16-time World Champion continued his social media hot streak yesterday by posting the following pictures on Twitter.

The woman on Flair’s right is his fiance, Wendy Barlow, who was the beacon of truth when it came to providing accurate updates to the Nature Boy’s health.

Flair has good reason to smile as he had quite the battle against death for most of last month. As has been reported on at length, Flair was hospitalized a couple of weeks ago for health problems. The hospitalization resulted in Flair undergoing a surgery where he was given only a 25% chance of survival. But just as he has done so many times throughout his career, Flair defeated the odds and appears to be on his road back to recovery.

As Flair’s condition has continued to improve, his daughter Charlotte has returned to the road with WWE. She wrestled last weekend on the house show loop and was in attendance at Tuesday’s SmackDown tapings, though she did not appear on television. She will be wrestling on the house show loop again this weekend, touring the midwest.

In a backstage interview with WWE‘s Renee Young, Charlotte opened up on what the past couple weeks have been like:

“It’s probably the hardest two weeks I’ve had, but man, my dad’s a fighter. I just want to thank everyone. [laughs] He’s got nine lives. I just really want to thank everyone for the messages, the prayers… Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, text messages… it really means a lot to me, I know it means a lot to my family and most importantly I know my dad would really appreciate.”

“He has a long road. I’m not saying he’s gonna be back next week strutting, but definitely the prayers and the positive vibes help. And I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was okay, so everything’s good. This is where I belong and I’m glad to be back.”

While we can only infer so much, Charlotte’s returning presence in WWE can only be taken as a great sign for Ric Flair and his family.