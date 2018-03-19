Rey Mysterio May Still Return to the WWE

Despite a recent injury and involvement with a new promotion in Tennessee, Rey Mysterio is still actively in talks for a WWE return.

Mysterio’s surprise return at this year’s Royal Rumble initially got fans talking of a possible full time return to the company where he once held the world championship. He easily received the biggest ovation of the night when he entered the Rumble, so there’s still a good amount of interest in him as a performer at WWE.

WWE noted the response (and his fantastic performance) at the Rumble and have been actively trying to sign him in the time since. One of the sticking points has been the schedule: how many dates Mysterio would be obligated to work as well as whether or not he would be able to take outside bookings.

Now with Mysterio’s involvement in the start-up promotion Aro Lucha in Tennessee, some had assumed talks were off. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that’s not so. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, “A lot of people look at that and go, ‘oh he’s not going to WWE.’ He may not. He is absolutely in talks with them [WWE] right now. [The Aro Lucha story] does not change that story.”

An article from The Tennessean recently noted that Mysterio will be both a performer and a co-owner in the new Aro Lucha promotion. Mysterio has also committed to working some upcoming television tapings. However, Meltzer noted the idea of him as co-owner has been somewhat overblown. In fact, anyone is able to be a co-owner in the new promotion, which has launched a crowd-funding page for fans to become investors and own a minority stake in the company.

In addition to the upcoming upcoming Aro Lucha tapings, Mysterio is advertised for a dream match with Jushin “Thunder” Liger at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s show in Long Beach, California in two weeks.