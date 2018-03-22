Rey Mysterio Taking Big Step Towards WWE Return

Rey Mysterio’s WWE comeback just got a little closer.

PWInsider reports that the only thing between the 43-year old and a new WWE contract is a visit with the company’s doctors in Birmingham, AL. A few weeks back, Mysterio suffered a bicep injury that put all WWE talks on ice, but the setback is now believed to be minimal.

Even more, Mysterio continues to wipe his schedule clean, enabling speculation that his return to WWE is imminent. We can’t say if it is due to his injury or if it’s because of pending WWE obligations, but Mysterio will no longer appear at a March 25th NJPW event.

The full card has been announced for NJPW‘s Strong Style Evolved event and Rey Mysterio is no longer wrestling. — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 22, 2018

This development certainly lends itself to a theoretical return to WWE for Mysterio, but that can’t happen if he can’t gain medical clearance.

After a stellar appearance at the Royal Rumble, rumors indicated a potential WWE comeback for Mysterio. That idea caught fire when SI.com reported that Mysterio was handpicked by John Cena as his WrestleMania 34 opponent. However, it appears that notion was more fiction than fact, but the belief remains that Mysterio will return to WWE at some point in 2018.

Mysterio recently spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and it’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon and Co. turning down his services.

It’s worth underlining that Mysterio looked fantastic at the Rumble. Trim and spry, we could make the argument that Sunday night was the best Rey has looked in at least a decade. The question is not if he’ll be coming back to WWE, but where he will be assigned?

Given WWE’s staunch commitment to 205 Live, Mysterio becoming the anchor of the Cruiserweight show seems logical. However, Mysterio carries an undeniable star power and could be just as useful in the upper-mid card.