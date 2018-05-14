Rey Mysterio Will Be Part of Biggest Independent Wrestling Show of All Time

One of the biggest names in the history of lucha libre wrestling will be appearing at the biggest independent wrestling show in United States history.

Not long before tickets for All In went on sale on Sunday, it was revealed through a Twitter post that Rey Mysterio would be part of the show.

All In is an independent show being promoted by a group of wrestlers: Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). This is unlike any major wrestling show of this size in modern history in that there is no organization behind the massive event, the three wrestlers are promoting it on their own.

The group set out to sell 10,000 tickets for the event, making it the biggest independent show in recent memory. The idea came up when Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated last year that an independent show in the United States would not be able to sell that many tickets. Rhodes and the Bucks set out to prove him wrong. That’s exactly what they did, though probably much faster than anyone could have expected: All In ended up selling out in just under 30 minutes.

29 minutes & 36 seconds. Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/imOxKUSNsC — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2018

The show will be held on September 1st at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (suburban Chicago). Many fans noted online that they were shut out of tickets and never bypassed the virtual waiting room. This forced fans wanting to go to the show to have to pay exorbitant prices on resale sites such as StubHub to acquire tickets.

The only match officially announced for All In at this point is Cody Rhodes challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA Heavyweight Title. Many performers in addition to Mysterio have also been confirmed for the show, including Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes, Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Pentagon Jr., Kazuchika Okada, and Stephen Amell, among others.