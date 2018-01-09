Monday’s episode of RAW was the equivalent of WWE tapping the turbo button as we run towards the Royal Rumble. Recognizing the need for speed, WWE uncorked three hours of television that we will reference several more times; not just in the build up the Rumble, but over the course of 2018.

The New Year’s Day RAW was novel enough, I suppose, but the second RAW of 2018 felt like a new season. We have plenty to cover, so let’s get into it.

Here are The 5 Things We Learned From RAW Last Night:

Finn Balor Cozying Up to Main Event Spotlight

Finn Balor, when just Finn Balor, appears to be one of the more expendable parts of WWE. While that may sound like a personal indictment against Balor himself, it’s not; regardless of how talented someone may be, without the proper booking, anyone can fall flat – and Finn Balor spent most of 2017 trying to get off the ground.

However, in just a week’s time of being back with his old pals, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Balor looks like a different wrestler. Sure the handsome face and impeccable abs are still there, but there’s a different air about him on camera – let’s call it confidence.

Balor’s mannerisms are loose. His dialogue flows. And his character is already changing. I’m not sure how far this can go, but I think it’s worth getting excited about.

Enzo Amore: Disaster Artist

I must admit, I like Enzo Amore. I don’t want to be his friend or be seen in public with him, but as a wrestler, I like him.

While he’ll never unload great, or even good German Suplex, Enzo’s attention to detail is what has me swooning. His selling of the injured ankle on RAW could have made Daniel Day-Lewis self consciously shift in his chair. Enzo can act. Maybe not to Oscar levels, but compared to his wrestling peers, Enzo is exceptional.

Enzo Amore just put on an all-time great sell of that ankle. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 9, 2018

The Miz Hunting Roman

Given that The Miz and the Intercontinental Championship are synonymous, WWE had no choice but to have him chase Roman Reigns. With their match set for RAW’s 25th Anniversary show, we can expect some fireworks. From this early vantage point, I’ll guess The Miz gets back his precious belt, thereby throwing gas on an already combustible rivalry.

Look for WWE to use The Miz to heat up Roman in the march to WrestleMania, too. As WWE’s best heel The Miz’s role in the company is invaluable. He enhances everything he touches and now, per Vince McMahon’s orders, he needs to make Roman Reigns look like a prince.

And he will.

Next for John Cena: Samoa Joe

One thing to remember when watching WWE television: No one says or does anything that isn’t based on a preconceived plan. So when Samoa Joe explicitly calls out John Cena 3 or 4 times in the same promo, you can bet something will manifest.

In all likelihood, Joe will be Cena’s final feud before WrestleMania where the 16-time WWE Champion is rumored for a swath of opponents, but none more remarkable than The Undertaker.

Braun Strowman’s Twisted Miracles

To make wrestlers “look strong” WWE follows the classic formula of squash matches where their touted wrestler simply outclasses a string of opponents. But for Braun Strowman, “looking strong” is done best on the nose.

Given that he looks like something from Lord of the Rings, why be subtle? If WWE wants him to appear formidable, just have him destroy things like any other mythological beast.

Strowman added yet another demolition to his scrapbook, and now, his legend is undeniable. Strowman will be running WWE one day, but we’ll have to wait another year it seems. In the meantime, expect him to destroy inanimate objects and people on a regular basis.