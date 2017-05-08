RAW Superstar Injured At Live Event

RAW could soon be without a promising member of its women’s division. According to reports from a live WWE show in Liverpool, England, Emma sustained an injury in a tag team match with Mickie James against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Several viewers in attendance pointed out on Twitter that Emma had taken a bad bump into the corner, which caused the referee to throw up the dreaded X sign for Emma to be taken to the back for medical attention.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that “doctors checked out Emma’s injury once she got backstage, but she’ll need to wait on official word from their team before knowing how serious it might be.”

Looks like Emma just sustained a shoulder injury at #WWELiverpool. Landed badly in the corner. Had to be helped away. Hopefully she is ok. pic.twitter.com/s7jpe5lsxP — ᴍᴀʀᴛyɴ ɴᴏʟᴀɴ (@BeansOnToastUK) May 7, 2017

The timing of this injury couldn’t be worse for Emma, who finally seemed to be working towards a main roster program with Dana Brooke on Raw.

Emma was also just starting to get involved in a main roster program with Becky Lynch last year when she suffered a ruptured disc that would keep her out of commission for the remainder of the year

It seemed as if WWE had big plans for her return when the Emmalina vignettes begin running incessantly to hype a makeover and arrival on RAW, however, reports are WWE lost faith in Emma being able to pull of the gimmick and essentially gave it to Lana.

Hopefully the shoulder does not turn out to be as bad as feared and Emma is able to get back into the action sooner than later.

We’ll keep you posted as any new developments arise.

