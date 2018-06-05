Being a WWE fan in 2018 is a gluttonous lifestyle. Every WWE event is longer than it needs to be, but because we love this stuff, the worst we’ll do is leave a snarky complaint somewhere on social media.

But, in the name of brevity, we thought we can at least keep our RAW recap short. We’ve done our best to extrapolate the crucial happenings from WWE’s 180-minute weekly behemoth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So if you watched RAW and need a refresher, or if you skipped it and need the salient bullet points, we have you covered—Here are 10 Tiny Thoughts on RAW:

Houston Remembered to Love Roman Reigns

Despite a tsunami of dissenting opinions, Vince McMahon has yet to blink during the Roman Reigns’ rocket launch. The logic is simple, too—McMahon knows that more cities will love Reigns than hate him.

Sure, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and a few others will always boo him, but the majority of WWE’s market is behind the Big Dog. Houston was the latest example of this.

While Reigns still got his boos, the crowd struck a high note every time he appeared on camera. So while it looks like Reigns has gotten a demotion with his Jinder Mahal feud, it may be more WWE biding its time.

Elias Has the Best Music in WWE

Maybe because we never hear it, but Elias’ theme music is the truest jam in all of WWE. While the tune itself sounds like a decent imitation of a Sturgill Simpson song, Elias’ theme is a snug fit for his character.

Maybe it’s a small detail, but this type of continuity is important.

Braun Break Ladder

WWE should never hesitate to write a segment where Braun Strowman uses his brute strength to destroy something. It literally works every time.

If for some reason Strowman loses momentum, he can start crumpling hunks of metal or tear phonebooks to get back on track.

Natalya Will Affect Rousey vs. Jax

I’m not sure how they’ll do it, but Rousey and Jax’s match at Money in the Bank will hinge on Natalya.

This is a good subplot, but now, the story is about a competition for Natalya’s loyalty rather than the RAW Women’s Championship. With two weeks left, I’ll guess WWE will have Nattie turn on Rousey in favor of Jax, thus costing the UFC star her first opportunity at WWE gold.

Applause for the B-Team

When the Miztourage broke up, I was sad. Not because I was a fan, but because I envisioned Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas slipping into obscurity. That may still happen, but right now they have a hot act.

By earning a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships—in short order—Axel and Dallas have proven that just a little bit of creativity can go a long way in WWE.

I’ll keep a fool’s hope that they can be champions one day. But it’s like that Matt Hardy sends them into the Lake of Reincarnation. Which could be a blast.

Sami Zayn Ready to Climb

I realize that Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley’s feud has been miserable. But it’s not Sami’s fault.

For several weeks now, it feels like WWE has handed Zayn a microphone and an open-ended 10 minutes—a rarity by today’s standards. Zayn’s done well with the opportunity, flashing mic skills that we haven’t seen before. However, his counterpart is a corpse.

Lashley will beat Zayn at MITB, but its Zayn who has already won.

Constable Corbin

I’m not sure why, but Baron Corbin becoming RAW’s hall monitor feels like it’s going to work.

By the power vested in Stephanie McMahon, Corbin now has the power to check Kurt Angle. If Monday’s episode was any indication, The Lone Wolf will be nipping at Angle’s heels on a regular basis.

This smells like a long story in development, one that could really help Corbin’s career.

Don’t Sleep on Alexa Bliss

Just as I was ready to doze off, Houston exploded for Alexa Bliss. I can’t remember when or if Bliss had ever received such a warm reaction, but the moment stirred up a few thoughts.

Like Sasha Banks, Bliss has been hurt by the arrival of Ronda Rousey and Asuka. However, we can’t forget just how good she actually is. I think we’ll get our stiff reminder after she becomes Ms. Money in the Bank.

Kevin Owens is Afraid of Heights?

As he prepped to frog splash Finn Balor into oblivion, Owens got spooked halfway up the ladder. I’m not sure where this is headed, but I like it. Anytime WWE adds a layer of character is a good thing.

We’ll see how this plays out at MITB, but acrophobia aside, KO is a favorite to win.

Still Concerned About Finn Balor

WWE seems like Finn Balor in the same way a hoarder likes a sack of 5-year-old mail—they’re not sure what to do with him, but it’s nice to have him around.

RAW was a good chance for Balor to collect a big win on main event baddie, Kevin Owens. But WWE went for the DQ finish instead. For whatever reason, WWE is happy to keep Balor stagnant, which may be the toughest spot for a Superstar to maintain.