Randy Orton Refuses To Fight Bray Wyatt At Wrestlemania

The Servant has bowed down to the Master. It appears that the voices in Randy Orton’s head are continuing to tell him to follow the buzzards. After an amazing triple threat Smackdown Live main event, Orton appeared to let Bray Wyatt know that as long as he was champion, Randy would not fight him at Wrestlemania.

Before Orton’s announcement, the final three men in the Elimination Chamber faced off for Bray Wyatt’s newly won WWE Championship. Several times during the match it looked like either AJ Styles or John Cena were going to steal away the title Bray had waited so long for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While AJ and Cena would both hit their finishers multiple times, it only took one Sister Abigail from Bray to get the three count on John Cena and secure his spot in the main event picture for Wrestlemania 33.

ORTON to WYATT: As long as you are the master and I am the servant, I will NOT FACE YOU at @WrestleMania! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/FzaEZDoC6v — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

After the match, Randy Orton made his Wrestlemania plans clear. With six weeks left until Mania, will The Viper change his mind or will Bray need to look for a new opponent?

MORE WWE: Vince Vaughn Joins The Rock’s Movie About Paige / Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Come To Terms / Huge Championship Match Announced