Randy Orton Makes WWE History at Fastlane

With a thunderous RKO, Randy Orton just became WWE’s newest United States Champion. Even more, the win put his name next to some of the more elite Superstars in WWE history.

The Fastlane victory officially made Orton a Grand Slam Champion—the ninth in history (depending on the criteria). Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Chris Jerico all did it in 2017, and Kurt Angle was the first to cross it off in 2002.

If anyone is unfamiliar, a WWE SUperstar becomes a Grand Slam champion after winning the WWE Championship, Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental, and US Championship.

For being an integral part of WWE for nearly two decades, one would think that Orton would have cinched this accolades years ago. But the US Championship has proven to be elusive.

It’s no fault of Orton’s, who instead of pursuing mid-championships, quickly became a routine main eventer en route to winning the WWE Championship 13 times.

Orton nabbed his history-making moment in appropriate fashion, using a massive RKO to finish off Roode. Barring some unforeseen parody, Orton will enter WrestleMania 34 with his shiny new belt and will put it on the line against Roode and Jinder Mahal.

The future WWE Hall of Famer will look to add value to the title in the same way John Cena and AJ Styles have done in recent years. Strapping main even names to a mid-card title is an easy way for WWE to get fans invested in that section of the card. Given his body of work and insanely popular RKO, Randy Orton as US Champion could be perfect.