WrestleMania Plans for US Championship Reportedly Set

Even though the US Championship will be up for grabs at this weekend’s Fastlane, WWE may already have its WrestleMania plans.

On Sunday, Bobby Roode will defend his title against Randy Orton. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the pair of Superstars is destined to meet again at WrestleMania, but with the addition of Jinder Mahal.

Mahal’s inclusion has been imminent as he’s been a constant presence in the current feud between Orton and Roode. On Sunday, look for the Modern Day Maharaja to get involved, thusly setting up their Triple Threat dispute for Aprile 8th.

Orton and Mahal spent a chunk of 2017 working together, where Mahal actually beat The Viper in three consecutive pay-per-view matches during his unexpected reign as WWE Champion. While fans have done their best to forget JinderMania, he and Orton’s program was one of the more underrated rivalries of the year.

Since being usurped by AJ Styles, Mahal has trickled down WWE’s card. However, him settling in the US title scene seems like a logical fit. Even more, considering both Roode and Orton are working as babyfaces, Mahal’s universally heel character will spruce up the story’s psychology.

Since his NXT promotion, Roode has yet made the impact his fans hoped for. While he is the sitting US Champion, Roode still has a tenuous relationship with WWE’s fanbase. He’d likely be better off as a heel, and maybe that turn will come in the final stretch of the road to WrestleMania.

Despite all of this, it’s hard to imagine Randy Orton not leaving this saga with the US Championship. As one of WWE’s made men, Orton being the guardian of the mid-card title opens up an array of creative options. In the same way, John Cena and AJ Styles boosted the US belt, Orton would be an ideal anchor for the title.

We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out, but this trio of Superstars has potential to put on a good show. Look for that to start this Sunday at Fastlane.