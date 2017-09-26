WWE Reportedly Has Return Date Set for Paige

Last week, we reported that Paige would be joining the SmackDown roster whenever she was able to return to WWE action. We now know when that will be.

According to a report from PWInsider, Paige will be coming to the Blue Brand next month. Seeing that “next month” is only 4 days away, we could technically see Paige on next week’s episode of SmackDown. However, it’s better to anticipate her return after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Despite being drafted by RAW last summer, Paige was never really a part of the Monday night roster. On top of multiple breaches of WWE’s Wellness Policy in 2016, Paige suffered a neck injury that required surgery effectively costing her the following 12 months. That and Paige has been quite busy making negative headlines thanks in part to her volatile relationship with former WWE Superstar, Alberto El Patron.

Sending her to SmackDown was an easy choice for WWE. Even further, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter WWE already has a storyline written for he big comeback.

Being out of the game for over a year, Paige and WWE would benefit from throwing her right into Monday’s bright lights. However, Paige’s return is going to garner loads of attention and she could find herself amidst the most compelling storylines in WWE. There’s still no word on the creative plans that the Wrestling Observer alluded to, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t be excited.

That seems to be the sentiment of Jim Ross, who, in a recent blog post, cited his enthusiasm for the potential of Paige returning to WWE.

“I’ve got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I’ll simply say that I’d love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women’s roster that’s in place. Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she’s healthy is taken seriously by all involved,” Ross wrote.

Let’s hope to see Paige in WWE sooner than later. She’s a compelling talent and would add an intriguing layer to the Women’s Revolution. Don’t expect her to be injected in the SmackDown title scene for a while, though. WWE appears to be preparing Charlotte Flair for quite the launch which may include a rivalry with Ronda Rousey.

However, we can expect Page to be involved in a much need support in the women’s division.