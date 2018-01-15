Paige Posts First Response Since End of WWE Career

Paige has shared her first social media message since it was reported that was not cleared to return to the WWE due to her neck injury.

The 25-year-old posted a black-and-white shot of herself standing in a wrestling ring with her arms raised to the crowd, with the audience enthusiastically cheering for her.

She did not caption the image, letting the photo speak for itself.

At a WWE Live event last month, Paige was performing in a match with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James when she suffered a neck injury. Paige was kicked in the back of the neck and suffered a stinger, attempting to get up before falling again.

Her injury was later determined to be more serious than initially suspected, and Paige was reportedly informed last week that she would not be cleared to return to an in-ring career with WWE. Prior to her return to WWE in November, she had missed 17 months of action due to neck surgery.

On Jan. 12, Paige posted a photo that indicated she would be attempting to return to the WWE, sharing a shot of herself in-ring and writing, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

Paige debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2014 and has been named the NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time Divas Champion.

