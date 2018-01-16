Paige Makes Emphatic Statement Regarding her Future

Despite the multitude of stories looking to confirm the end of Paige’s WWE career, the 25-year old is not ready to quit just yet.

Over the weekend, news broke that WWE officials notified Paige that the injury she had been nursing since December was actually career ending. However, Paige appears to be protesting the ruling, at least on social media, and she continued that effort on Tuesday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2018 WILL be my year. 🙏🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 16, 2018

WWE remained quite as the news storm swirled but on Monday’s episode of RAW they did confirm that Paige would miss the Royal Rumble on January 28th. Some fans may take this as a good sign that WWE has yet to decree Paige’s retirement, but, if anything, the company is biding its time until they can find a permanent solution.

Paige did address WWE’s announcement from RAW in a backstage interview but made no allusions to the severity of her injury.

“Unfortunately, as much as it pains me to say this, I do unfortunately have to sit out for this Royal Rumble, per the doctor’s orders. I really, really, really, really wish I could partake in this history-making match with all these ladies but, however, I will be there to support my Absolution team, which is Sonya Deville and obviously Mandy Rose here. Because guess what, ladies? Absolution is still going to make the Royal Rumble match their house,” she said.

Paige may find herself in a situation that parallels that of Daniel Bryan. WWE forced him into an early retirement citing chronic concussion-related issues. However Bryan earned medical clearance by doctors outside of WWE, but without the consent of Vince McMahon and his medical staff, he will never return to a WWE ring. Given Paige’s approach to social media, she may be attempting a similar quest.

Paige missed all of 2017 thanks to neck surgery. She revealed a few weeks ago that her doctors warned her not to wrestle again in fear of causing permanent damage. However, Paige made her defiant return and after a Sasha Banks kick at a December 27th live event, the doctor’s omen looked to have manifested.

Paige hasn’t wrestled since the Banks kick and by all indications not written by Paige herself, it looks like her career is finished.

[H/T Cagesideseats]