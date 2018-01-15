WWE

Paige Fans Respond to Her Social Post: ‘Please Don’t Let This Be Goodbye’

Paige fans have responded after the WWE Superstar shared her first social media post since news broke of her reported retirement, with many finding it hard to accept that their favorite wrestler may never step in the ring again.

On Sunday, the former Divas Champion shared a black-and-white photo of herself standing in a ring, arms raised as the audience cheered. She offered no caption, letting the image speak for itself after reports surfaced last week that WWE had said the 25-year-old’s in-ring career was at an end after a neck injury she suffered last month.

Many fans were in disbelief that Paige might really be retiring, with several calling for an official statement from the star to confirm the rumors.

Others seem convinced she’ll make a return.

Many shared their best wishes for the athlete.

And of course, there were plenty of GIFs.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @realpaigewwe

