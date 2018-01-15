Paige Fans Respond to Her Social Post: ‘Please Don’t Let This Be Goodbye’

Paige fans have responded after the WWE Superstar shared her first social media post since news broke of her reported retirement, with many finding it hard to accept that their favorite wrestler may never step in the ring again.

On Sunday, the former Divas Champion shared a black-and-white photo of herself standing in a ring, arms raised as the audience cheered. She offered no caption, letting the image speak for itself after reports surfaced last week that WWE had said the 25-year-old’s in-ring career was at an end after a neck injury she suffered last month.

Many fans were in disbelief that Paige might really be retiring, with several calling for an official statement from the star to confirm the rumors.

Please don’t let this be goodbye 😭 — #ThankYouPaige❤ (@Supp_Kimmyy) January 15, 2018

Hear it from Paige or WWE before we try to confirm anything. — ➪ Ƭ.™ (@OfWrestlism) January 15, 2018

Others seem convinced she’ll make a return.

You after you win the rumble @RealPaigeWWE — Justin Hanvey (@HanveyJustin) January 15, 2018

I love you so much and can’t wait to see you tomorrow on RAW 🖤 — Kim | PAIGE IS BACK 🖤 (@kmsilvers01) January 15, 2018

Many shared their best wishes for the athlete.

I’m going to miss you so much. Thank you for all of the memories you gave us. Seriously you’re my favorite women’s wrestler of all time. I respect the hell out of you for coming from England at such a young age and succeeding at the highest level wrestling has to offer. TY PAIGE — HEEL ROLLINS (@Heel94) January 15, 2018

Man…. whatever happens tomorrow we stand by you, no matter what you do down the road. FOREVER OUR QUEEN!! FOREVER YOUR HOUSE!! — GMBKV77 (@GibsonMenace77) January 15, 2018

And of course, there were plenty of GIFs.

