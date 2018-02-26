Paige Blisters WWE Fan After Ignorant Remark

Every self-respecting WWE fan is painfully aware of Paige’s current medical status. Well, except for one guy.

During Elimination Chamber’s Pre-Show, Paige joined a panel to discuss the arrival of Ronda Rousey to WWE. The roundtable pointed out that Ronda’s old UFC schedule of fighting a handful of times per year would be a distant memory to the literal hundreds of matches per year she’d have in WWE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In UFC, you fight maybe twice a year. Well, in WWE, times that by a hundred.” — @RealPaigeWWE pic.twitter.com/KDvIcwu10Y — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 26, 2018

And one wisecrack from Twitter thought that was the appropriate time to point out that Paige has barely wrestled over the past year. However, that would have been hard to do, considering she not only had serious neck surgery but suffered a career-ending injury.

Says the chick that has wrestled once in the last year — Travis Thompson (@mikehawk1983) February 26, 2018

However, Paige gracefully explained to the ignorant man that her situation came with a pretty reasonable doctor’s note.

I had neck surgery dumb ass. https://t.co/Do44pkYX1F — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 26, 2018

Paige’s injury, which is similar to the career-ending injuries of Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin, took place during a Dec. 28 house show tag team match at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The report claimed Paige was informed that her wrestling career was over this past Monday during Monday Night Raw, but had stayed quiet about it over the next several days.

Born to a pair of British pro wrestlers, Paige has been involved in the professional wrestling business almost all her life. She was signed to WWE‘s developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011, became the first NXT Women’s Champion in 2012 and won her first of two Divas Championships on her first night on Raw back in 2014.

Paige made a few abstract posts to her Twitter account that have to lead to mass speculation. It appears that she, like Daniel Bryan, is willing to fight WWE’s ruing. However, Bryan has actually obtained medical cleared from independent doctors but WWE will not budge on its stance to keep him out of the ring.

For Paige things are a little different. Before even coming back to WWE in 2017, doctors told her she should not return to in-ring action, She did, and her sensitive situation became very serious. With this in mind, it seems unlikely, if not impossible to expect WWE to lift their decision.