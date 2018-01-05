Big NXT TakeOver Philadelphia Match Announced, Updated Card

WWE NXT is in Atlanta Thursday night taping several episodes of television at Center Stage. You may remember the venue from days gone by when WCW used to tape at the venue, specifically editions of WCW Saturday Night between 1989 and 1996.

During Thursday’s televisions tapings, which will air between now and January 24th, the card for the next big TakeOver show has become more clear.

Adam Cole will be taking on Aleister Black in an Extreme Rules match, as announced by GM William Regal at tonight’s tapings. That should be an outstanding match between two of the better workers in NXT.

Other matches that have been revealed for the show at Thursday night’s tapings include an NXT Tag Team Title match that will be contested inside a steel cage between the champions, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, against Eric Young an Alexander Wolfe of SANitY, and Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan.

We had previously reported on the announced main event which will see NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas.

The updated card for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on January 27 (Royal Rumble weekend) is as follows:

NXT Title Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Tag Team Title Match (Steel Cage): Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain

It’s become pretty common for these NXT TakeOver shows to top the main roster PPV show that happens on the same weekend. WWE certainly has big plans for Royal Rumble, traditionally one of the biggest shows of the year, so if TakeOver is going to take the title for best show of Rumble weekend, they will have their work cut out for them. That said, this card is certainly shaping up nicely and has a chance to do so.