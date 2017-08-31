Which WWE Brand Snagged NXT’s Asuka?

Last night, news broke that NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was to relinquish her title in light of her injury. However, upon getting healthy, she’ll be heading to WWE’s main roster.

Until now we did not know where or when that would be happening.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin and James McKenna have answered both of these questions. Per Satin, Asuka will be joining the RAW brand.

Now that it’s official, Bobby Roode/Asuka were the major call-ups I was referring to after TakeOver. I’ve been told Asuka will be on Raw. https://t.co/SQF59pzsg4 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 25, 2017

As to the when?

throwing it out there – from what i am hearing w/ recovery of her injury. first appearance for asuka is slated to be oct’s TLC in Minnesota. — james mckenna (@chillhartman) August 25, 2017

TLC takes place October 22, in Minneapolis Minnesota. As of now, we can expect Asuka to make that appearance — Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and the rest of the RAW Women’s Division are officially on notice.

WWE released a statement on Asuka’s injury and prognosis.

“NXT Women’s Champion Asuka broke her right collarbone during her successful title defense against Ember Moon Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, WWE.com has learned.

Due to the injury, The Empress of Tomorrow is not medically cleared to compete, and no official timetable has been given for her return. The typical recovery time for a broken collarbone is 6-8 weeks, according to ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield, who tended to Asuka in Brooklyn,” the said in a statement.

Asuka debuted in NXT in October of 2015. she has yet to lose a match. Her reign has champion is a historical one at it has lasted over 500 days, smashing CM Punk’s record. In an interview with the USA Today’s For The Win, Triple H spoke on the importance of Asuka in WWE.

“It’s the faith to say that you’re that person and to say that if you hold that championship that the belief is there in you to lead a division or a company or a group and to be in that position. For somebody like her, here’s that faith for that long of a period of time and we’re not beating you, we’re keeping a championship on you and keeping it fresh. That’s a pretty bold statement of how good you are.”

In fact, Asuka has been in high demand by Vince McMahon and Co. for some time now, but Triple H pleaded to let her continue to anchor his NXT.

“I would never want to limit someone’s growth or their opportunities, but when Vince brought it up to me, I said the one person we can’t afford to lose is Asuka. You could take everybody else you want to take – and trust me, he did – but I needed her as an anchor. If I lose her and everybody else, I’m doomed,” Triple H admitted.