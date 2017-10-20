Kevin Nash Answers: nWo or The Shield?

One of the favorite pastimes of wrestling fans is fantasizing about matches that could have been. The idea of John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan or Shawn Michaels vs. AJ Styles are concepts that will keep the WWE Universe talking for hours. But what about factional warfare, what about the Shield vs. nWo?

Well, nWo founding father, Kevin Nash has already settled this debate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A follower of his on Twitter posed the question if who would win a 6-man elimination tag match between the Hounds of Justice the original cast of the nWo. Nash though, didn’t feel like suspending his disbelief and chose logic over fantasy when it came to picking his winners.

Shield, the NWO are retired. The NWO are 179 years old collectively — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 20, 2017

Nash’s reasoning is impenetrable even if it does lack a little imagination. Considering wrestling is technically preconceived, the notion of who would win is a little naive. The better question may be: who is more important to wrestling, the Shield or nWo?

More: 3 Things WWE Must Accomplish During the Shield’s Reunion

That answer may require a formal dissertation, but the gap certainly closing. At this current moment in time, the nWo heavily outrank the Shield when it comes to the list of great factions. By using the colossal heel turn of Hulk Hogan, the nWo was launching into unprecedented altitude at its inception. They would continue to metaphorically break ground in WCW for the next couple of years until their brand became so diluted that they eventually dissolved. However, the residual effects of the nWo are immeasurably successful.

Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan may be vicariously responsible for some of the best television not just WCW, but WWE ever created. As Vince McMahon and Co. stared extinction in the eye, their desperation sprouted greatness in the form of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Rock, Degeneration X, and the rest of the Attitude Era. Would all of these transcendent acts have reached their legendary heights without the flame of the nWo nipping at their heels? Probably not.

Up Next: Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Prove the nWo Really is “4-Life”

However, the Shield is not to be ignored. Chances are, we just arrived at chapter 4 of a 15 chapter book when it comes to the Shield’s run in WWE. With Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns, WWE has 3 bonafide main eventers that can reunite and violently break-up an infinite amount of times.

So for now, the nWo is the more impart faction to wrestling, but in 10 years, this debate may change considerably.