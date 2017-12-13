205 Live’s Noam Dar to Have Knee Surgery

On Tuesday night’s episode of 205 Live, WWE alluded to Noam Dar suffering from an injury. Given that WWE routinely deals in fabrications, no one was sure what was actually going on with Dar. Well, it looks like the 24-year old is actually hurt.

PWInsider confirmed Wednesday morning that Dar has a legitimate knee injury and will need surgery to fix things. Currently, there are no specifics in regards to Dar’s prognosis, only that he is slated to miss a chunk of time.

Dar was one of the earlier memorable characters of 205 Live as he was assigned Alicia Fox as his on-screen love interest. The angle didn’t go far, and the Tel Aviv, Israel native has been nondescript since.

Dar’s injury marks the continuation of a slew of headlines for WWE and its Cruiserweight division. While Rich Swann’s incident is certainly the most notorious of 205 Live news, there’s been more optimistic developments such as the imminent arrivals of Hideo Itami and Rock Star Spud along with the addition of Nia Jax as Enzo Amore’s budding romance.

However 205 Live is likely heading to a new home as they just had their post-SmackDown slot invaded when WWE introduced their new Facebook Live show, Mixed Matched Challenge. While that may seem like damning evidence against 205 Live’s future, it was recently announced that the cruiserweights will host their own tour once 2018 begins.

Needless to say, when Noam Dar returns, 205 Live will likely be a very different show than the one he left.