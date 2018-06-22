Sami Zayn Suffers Two Torn Rotator Cuffs, Undergoes Surgery

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn revealed the extent of his injury in an interview with WWE.com on Thursday, saying he suffered torn rotator cuffs on both shoulders.

“I just underwent surgery for my right shoulder, a.k.a. my good shoulder,” Zayn said, adding that he was currently in Birmingham, Alabama recovering from surgery. “So, I’m out for a little while with that. I guess people don’t know about this injury; I’ve been working with it for some time. I don’t know exactly when I tore it. I think I tore it, or initially injured it, on a Montreal Live Event (in a match with Jinder Mahal).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zayn added that while dealing with his right shoulder, his left shoulder started to act up as well.

“But it started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs,” he continued. “The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I’ll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy.”

Zayn put the timetable for his return at eight months.

“Because of the timeline, I’d love to be in the mix for WrestleMania season; that’s the most exciting time of the year for all of us,” Zayn said. “I think timeline wise, I should be ready in time for WrestleMania, so fingers crossed.”

The former NXT Champion has an unfortunate history with shoulder injuries. His first tore his left rotator cuff in 2009 during his time in Ring of Honor, then again in May 2015 just before his Monday Night Raw debut against John Cena. Zayn said in the interview that shoulder has been a problem ever since.

“It never felt the same from when I first came back three years ago,” Zayn said. “There’s a chance I re-tore it in rehab or it just progressively got worse; I honestly couldn’t tell you. So, I’ve been working with a bad left shoulder for a couple of years now.”

The injuries could not have come at a worst time for Zayn as the Canadian Superstar has been hitting his stride ever since he turned heel at October at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. As the new “best friend” of his long-time rival Owens, the two earned WWE Championship matches against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble and Fastlane before taking on Shane McMahon and a returning Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34.

Zayn’s last match before his first surgery took place at Money in the Bank on Sunday, where he lost to Bobby Lashley.