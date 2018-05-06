Nikki Bella’s Latest Instagram Post Is Breaking Fans’ Hearts

This month was supposed to be the month of pro wrestlers and reality television stars Nikki Bella and John Cena‘s wedding. But, as Bella announced back on April 15, plans change, and the engagement between the two was called off.

Since then the two have tried to move on in their own ways, with Cena admitting he still loves Bella, while Bella has spent time with her sister Brie.

Bella’s latest post, however, has many fans sounding off.

“Chin up princess or the crown slips,” Bella wrote.

Some fans saw the post as an opportunity to show their support for the Total Bellas star.

Some of the comments included, “You deserve better than John Cena,” “Your breaking my heart nikki,” “STAY STRONG PRINCESS,” “Hun.. It just means the right one isnt here for you.. Hugsss,” and “You two will end up back together you two are meant for each other,” “You cannot force God’s plans. Your angels and intuition told you that you have a few more frogs before you find your prince.”

Others on the other hand are convinced that the breakup is just one big hoax to use as a storyline in the upcoming Total Bellas season as well as on WWE television.

By all accounts, the story is not a hoax. Cena opened up about the split in a recent interview during Cinemacon.

“It sucks,” the 16-time former world champion said. “There’s no other way to say [it],” he added. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”