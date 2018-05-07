Nikki Bella ‘Wouldn’t Know How to Smile’ Without Her ‘Little Bird’ in New Photo

Nikki Bella was originally scheduled to get married over the weekend, but despite her canceled nuptials, the WWE star is finding another reason to smile.

On Sunday, May 6, Bella shared a photo of herself cuddling with niece Birdie, whose mom is Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wouldn’t know how to smile without my Little Bird,” Nikki wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Nikki and ex John Cena were scheduled to tie the knot on May 5 in Mexico. Ahead of what would have been her wedding day, Nikki used Instagram to share an inspirational quote with her followers.

“Chin up princess or the crown slips,” the photo read.

Cena also shared some words of wisdom on Saturday, tweeting, “If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp.”

If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 5, 2018

On Sunday, he wrote, “Learn from your mistakes. A life of regret is a life unfulfilled.”

Learn from your mistakes. A life of regret is a life unfulfilled. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2018

Speaking to People at a recent event, Brie shared that she was considering planning a girls trip for her sister.

“I’m throwing some stuff out there to her,” she said. “We might do something, we are deciding. There’s a part of her that just wants to be home.”

“I just told her, you lead the way and I’ll follow,” Brie added. “If it’s at home and eating pizza and devouring ice cream, I’m down for that or if want to escape to Napa and down a lot of wine, I’m down for that as well.”

While it might not be a full-on getaway, Nikki and Brie are currently in Miami on business for their wine, Belle Radici.

Ahead of the May 20 premiere of the twins’ reality show, Total Bellas, Brie revealed that Nikki and Cena’s breakup will be shown on the series.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” she said. “They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thenikkibella