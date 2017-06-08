Nikki Bella Teases WWE Return

The last time we saw Nikki Bella in a WWE ring, she was putting a ring on her finger at WrestleMania 33 before riding off into the sunset with her new fiance, John Cena. Two months later, a new Instagram post by the former Divas Champion has fans buzzing that she may be ready for a WWE comeback.

Nikki posted a photo of herself in her wrestling gear with the simple message, “Hi Bella Army, I miss you.”

Hi Bella Army, I miss you ❤ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

While the post may seem innocent enough on its own, hardcore Bella fans will remember that Nikki’s last post before taking her WWE hiatus mentioned that when the time was right, she’d put her gear back on and make her return.

Nikki’s post stated, “This isn’t goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED! Can’t wait for the day I can lace up my kicks, throw on my jersey, put on my SnapBack and come back home. Until then…. Stay Fearless Bella Army!

If you take her at her word, that SnapBack may reveal she’s ready to get back in the ring.

It was revealed several days after WrestleMania that Nikki was taking a WWE hiatus to deal with lingering neck issues. In an interview with E!, Nikki commented on the uncertainty of her return.

“Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn’t good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring,” Nikki explained. “I pray that it won’t be a long time but, I don’t know, it’s in God’s hands.”

Considering Nikki is the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, it’s a shame that she was not able to get back in time to compete in the historic, first ever, women’s Money In The Bank match at the June 18th SmackDown pay per view.

John Cena confirmed that he will be making his return to SmackDown Live on July 4th. Could today’s post from the Total Bellas star reveal that he won’t be coming alone?