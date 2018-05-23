Nikki Bella Reportedly Still Has Her Wedding Dress in Case She and John Cena Get Back Together

Nikki Bella is reportedly keeping her wedding dress on standby, just in case she and John Cena find a way to make up.

The WWE wreslters split up in April, just three weeks before their wedding date. The break-up shocked fans and followers, but in recent weeks, both Bella and Cena have suggested that it might not be over for good.

Bella herself has given a strong hint that they might have a future together. On Wednesday, she told Life & Style that she still has the dress she planned to wear down the aisle, and she thinks there is a pretty good chance she will wear it one day.

“I kept it because, honestly, I think that John and I will probably end up together,” the reality star told a reporter. “He is my best friend and I love him.”

The couple has had a roller coaster romance starting in 2012. There has been plenty of intrigue surrounding the longevity of their relationship. As they have mentioned numerous times on Total Divas and Total Bellas, Cena has doubts about becoming a father, and about marriage in general.

It seemed that to come to a conclusion last year when Cena proposed at Wrestlemania. However, in the process of planning her “dream wedding,” Bella said she couldn’t bring herself to say the vows.

“If it doesn’t feel right, if there is any type of hesitation, you have to figure it out and…[not] be afraid,” she said.

Bella made it perfectly clear that it was her decision to call off the wedding.

“I just didn’t want to walk down that aisle and give those vows and have hesitation or have regret,” she admitted. “The day I give those vows, I truly want to be with that person until death do us part, and I have that hope for John and I. I really do. But right now I just have to deal with the issues that gave me cold feet.”

She added that the issues plaguing the couple did play a part — including Cena’s reluctance to becoming a father. However, he was coming around on the idea, and Bella said that that wasn’t the main reason for her decision.

“I’m just in a period of my life that I really need to work on me,” she said. “A healthy me is a healthy us.”

This week, Bella and Cena have been battling rumors that they are “basically back together.” Bella took to Twitter to dismiss the idea.

“The lies… damn can make a girl want to hide… these articles are so incorrect,” she wrote. “One day I would love to meet these ‘sources.’ N.”