Nikki Bella Spotted Flirting With WWE Superstar Ex Dolph Ziggler

Is Nikki Bella getting cozy with ex Dolph Ziggler? The professional wrestler and Total Bellas star snapped a quick video of her and Ziggler together on her Instagram Story Sunday night, prompting fans to wonder if something is brewing with the exes again.

In the video, Bella sits closely next to Ziggler, who is currently dating WWE star Dana Brooke, on an airplane while the two traveled with a group of other WWE athletes for multiple events around England.

“En route Manchester lol,” Bella captioned the video, which panned to Ziggler, who raised his eyebrows and made a series of funny faces as Bella sipped on red wine.

Before Bella called off her engagement to John Cena — twice — she and Ziggler were in a serious relationship. Ziggler even created drama during her relationship with Cena, when he confessed during an episode of Total Divas that he still had feelings for her. He also promised he would be willing to marry her and give her children, something Cena famously said he never wanted until recently.

“I can give you kids. I can give you a husband,” he said during the season 5 episode. He even leaned in for a kiss, which quickly prompted a slap in the face from Bella.

Despite the fact that Ziggler, whose real name is Nicholas Nemeth, has remained quiet on the Bella-Cena front as of late, that isn’t stopping fans from speculating based on Bella’s latest video. Even former WWE superstar JTG brought up Ziggler’s name when asked by TMZ who he thought would make a move on Bella now that she’s officially single again.

“Out of respect for John I don’t think [any wrestlers] would [make a move on Bella],” he said. “The only person that I could think about is her ex, maybe Dolph.

But Bella told PEOPLE last month that she’s “not ready” to start dating again. She and Cena dated for years before becoming engaged at WrestleMania in April 2017, which was followed by a more-than-dramatic engagement.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’” she told the magazine at WWE Evolution. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she added.

But her sister Brie Bella admitted that she wants her sister to move on. “I did set her up on a blind date,” Brie admitted. “You’ll see it on Total Bellas, but I got in a lot of trouble.”

Bella told Cosmopolitan that she broke off her engagement with Cena because she realized she had lost herself throughout their five-year relationship.

“I lost for so many years,” she said. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”

While she didn’t mention Cena by name, she did say she hopes speculation about them dies down soon. “We’re both are at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” she said. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”