Nikki Bella Shares Romantic Reunion Video With Artem Chigvintsev in Napa

Since taking their relationship public earlier this year, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev haven’t been shy about gushing over each other, whether it be in interviews or on social media.

Bella took the social media route over the weekend when she shared a video of the couple reuniting at the BottleRock festival in California’s Napa Valley, posting a clip of herself running toward Chigvintsev and jumping into his arms.

“He’s here! [Artem Chigvintsev] [bottle rock] [Napa Valley]” she wrote.

“Finally can squeeze you,” Chigvintsev commented on the video along with over 30 kissing emojis and prayer hands.

Bella further documented their weekend at BottleRock with a series of photos of the two taken from the back as they stood in front of a stage holding hands, with Chigvintsev in a plaid shirt and jeans and Bella wearing a sheer white dress, her long dark hair accented with braids.

In her caption, the 35-year-old explained that her elaborate hairstyle was a tribute to the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen.

“In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Queen of Dragons,” she wrote. “And love BottleRock with my A. (nickname by the Bird) #bottlerock #napavalley.”

Bella’s reference to “the Bird” was likely a shoutout to her twin sister Brie Bella‘s 2-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.

During the festival, Nikki and Brie took the stage along with chefs Brian Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio for a siblings culinary competition, which Nikki shared on Instagram.

“So honored and incredibly happy to share the stage with these iconic brother chefs [Bryan Voltaggio] and [Michael Voltaggio],” she wrote. “Had so much fun on the [Williams Sonoma] Culinary Stage at [BottleRock Napa]! [Liam Mayclem] was the best ref ever! 😉 [foodie champ] [BottleRock] [siblings competition] [Williams Sonoma] [culinary stage] [champions].”

Nikki and Brie are involved in multiple ventures including their wine, Belle Radici, which led to their appearance at BottleRock. They also created a clothing company, Birdiebee, and host their podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thenikkibella