Could Nikki Bella Be SmackDown’s next General Manager?

Nikki Bella wants to wrestle again, but the limitations of her neck will keep her from a full schedule. However, Nikki would have little trouble maintaining her health if her second wish comes true.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter asserts that Nikki’s comeback to WWE could very well involve her becoming an on-screen authority figure on SmackDown.

Even more, she could be wholly replacing current GM, and future brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan.

During a recent episode of Total Divas, Nikki pitched the idea to Bryan. To her, becoming an interim GM will keep her close to the business she loves and would give Bryan time to spend with Brie and their daughter Birdie.

“Well, if you don’t want to go back maybe we can pitch that I can just take your spot for a bit, I would be down to pitch it, or I could just be an assistant. Maybe I can start at Money in the Bank because I can’t be in a ladder match. I’m just really missing being in the woman’s division and being in the company for so long I’ve realized there’s so much we can do with the WWE and I would just absolutely love to be the GM, I can help Brie and Bryan and at the same time I can cause so much chaos,” she said.

It’s hard to argue Nikki’s logic. To her credit, she’s not demanding that she immediately supplants Bryn but merely fills in for a month or so. However, the secret that fuels this proposal is that Daniel Bryan’s contract is up in September of 2018. Perhaps Nikki is looking to get her feet wet in order to prepare herself for the full-time job of SmackDown GM after Bryan leaves.

Nikki Bella as an authority figure is a fantastic idea. While we hope to see her get back in the ring, we ask more sincerely that she stays healthy. If she were to mimic the schedule of current decision makers like Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon, she could have a handful of matches a year with huge storyline implications.

An actively wrestling female authority figure could be what’s missing in the Women’s Revolution. Despite being loaded with talent and the public’s goodwill, the women of WWE still often lack professional wrestling’s most important element: story.

Nikkie Bella as GM would supply that on a regular basis.

