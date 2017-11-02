Nikki Bella Celebrates Her Mexican Heritage After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Nikki Bella was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week, but the WWE star is happy she was able to represent her Mexican heritage before she left.

“I got to do Mexican authentic folk dancing called folklórico,” she told People Chica. “I never knew about this dance and getting to learn how the women move their skirts, the traditions and what it means, I was like ‘OMG, I’m so proud to be a Mexican.’”

“As Latins,” she continued, “we truly celebrate life and family and colors and music and I just love that. It makes me appreciate so much from my Mexican roots. It’s just something so unique.”

Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, added that despite mainstream culture deeming certain stars “not Latina enough,” the twins are proud to embrace their heritage alongside other celebrities like Lauren Jauregui, Jennifer Lopez, and Gina Rodriguez.

“You can’t ever lie about your DNA,” Brie said. “You look at my daughter Birdie, she looks exactly like her Norwegian father, but I’m going to let her know that she does have Mexican blood in her and what that means. I think whether you’re American-Latina or a Latina living in the U.K, you’re a Latina. Wherever you are in the world, rejoice in your culture and who you are.”

The twins are of Mexican descent on their father’s side and Italian on their mom’s side.

“[Our family] wanted us to be Americans,” Nikki shared, “but still raised us to be proud Latinas and we’ll never forget that. I’ll admit, I know a little Spanish, I could understand more and I wish I was fluent, but that doesn’t [mean] that I don’t embrace my Latin roots.”

“We appreciate Latin [culture] because they create such amazing women,” she added.

