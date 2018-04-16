Nikki Bella Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Over John Cena Split

On Sunday night, Nikki Bella shocked fans when she announced that she and longtime love John Cena had split, sharing the news on Instagram.

The couple had been together for six years and was engaged to be married, with their relationship chronicled on the E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

In the wake of the news, a source told People that Bella is “devastated” over the split, which reportedly came just weeks before their wedding was set to take place.

“She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider said. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time, he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth.”

The source continued, “But in that case, he never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken.”

Cena, who had previously been married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 until 2012, had been vocal about his desire to not get married again, though things seemed to change when he proposed to Bella during Wrestlemania in April 2017.

“This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up,” the source said, calling Cena the “ultimate heel.”

“In wrestling, there are two archetypes: faces and heels,” the insider explained. “A face is a good guy, a hero, who you root for. A heel is a villain, who sometimes can seem like a good guy but then turns around and shows his true, evil colors. John Cena just revealed himself as the ultimate heel.”

The two WWE stars were reportedly set to wed on May 5 in Mexico.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement on Bella’s account read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

