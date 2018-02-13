Nikki Bella Gets Emotional Over John Cena’s Wedding Plans

Ever since their WrestleMania engagement, John Cena and Nikki Bella have been very busy. The WWE‘s it couple recently stripped down to celebrate a social media milestone and ET caught up with the Total Bellas WWE stars at the premiere of The Wall in New York City on Thursday night to discuss future wedding plans between the two.

According to ET, Nikki was very emotional as she heard Cena reveal his plans for their big wedding day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just wanna make sure that it’s a it’s a good day,” he noted. “We’ve made our lives very public and I think the world knows that it’s been a lot to just get to that proposal moment. I want [Nikki] to be as happy as she was at that moment.”

“I had to retell her things that I told her on that day because she was so happy. She couldn’t process it all,” Cena added. “As long as we have that happiness on that day, I think I’m good.”

Nikki chimed in by simply saying, “I’m very lucky.”

Earlier this month, Nikki shared her own version of the wedding plans with ET’s Jennifer Peros.

“I want like, [a] medium [wedding]. I envision, like, a 150 people, ’cause I still want to keep it very private and intimate, and my side of the family makes it like 150,” she shared. “I want black tie. I just love the elegance of black tie, and depending on what season we get married, [there] will be, like, florals. Like, I’m going to have a lot of florals, so I don’t know how much they’ll cost, but I hear they cost a lot. But I don’t care. I want it to be drenched with flowers.”

Considering how much of their lives have been put on film we have to imagine that whatever John and Nikki plan for their nuptials will find its way to an episode of Total Bellas.

MORE: WWE Legend Returning To The Ring? / Charlotte Flair Makes WWE History / Sting’s One Big WWE Regret