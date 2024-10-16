John Cena’s Burger Gets Stolen Live on Twitch During Kai Cenat Stream

Kai Cenat welcomed John Cena onto his Twitch channel on Sunday, Oct. 13, but the WWE legend’s guest appearance didn’t go without a hitch. After entering the stream to his theme music playing in the background, the professional wrestler-turned-actor became the latest celebrity to get Fanum Taxed, the hilarious act in which Twitch streamer Roberto “Fanum” steals food from others.

Cena was Fanum Taxed as he and Cenat sat down to enjoy Cenat’s collaboration with McDonald’s, a meal featuring the new Chicken Big Mac. For those unfamiliar, the new Chicken Big Mac is a twist on the original Big Mac that keeps all of the fixings of the beloved hamburger except the beef patties, which are replaced with chicken patties. As Cena and Cenat sat down to try the new burger with Cena’s iconic “The Time is Now” theme playing in the background, Fanum burst into the room to get his tax.

“What the f–?” Cena could be heard yelling in shock as Fanum burst through the door, knocking over an arcade video game. “The video game! He broke the game!”

Fanum then walked up to a shocked Cena and an amused Cenat, grabbed the Chicken Big Macs from their hands, and took large bites from the burgers. Cena hilariously quipped that it was as though Fanum “shout out of a canon, a canon!” After a confused Cena asked, “what was that?,” Cenat informed him, “that’s the Fanum Tax.” While Cena questioned if the Fanum Tax was “just a way for you to eat my food,” Fanum clarified,” kind of, but not really.”

The hilarious moment generated plenty of social media commentary. Reacting to Cena being Fanum Taxed on X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote, “John Cena being taxed by Fanum ain’t in my bingo card,” with another person replying, “Right? Who would’ve thought Cena would be on Fanum’s radar? What a twist!” Somebody else wrote, “The goat John Cena just got Fanum Taxed live,” adding a string of crying laughing emojis.

While Cena’s appearance on Cenat’s stream provided plenty of laughs, Cena did take a moment to share “a moment of motivation, purpose, growth.” Speaking to viewers, Cena said, “I would say, ‘Never give up.’ And that widens out to whatever lens you wanna put it in. I think as long as we’re breathing, we have a chance. We’re all eventually gonna get to the finish line.”

Cena and Cenat’s full stream can be watched here.