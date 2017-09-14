Nikki Bella’s Mom Catches Naked Man That Isn’t John Cena in WWE Couple’s House

Could Nikki Bella actually be cheating on John Cena?

She’s not, but E! would really like you to think so. In a trailer for the second episode of Season 2 of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella is giving her mom a tour of her and John Cena’s new house via Facetime. Momma Bella loved what she saw until a mostly nude man, that clearly was not John Cena, slipped in and out of the frame.

EXCLUSIVE ‘Total Bellas’ First Look: Is Nikki Cheating on John Cena? There’s a Nude Man in Her House! (via @etnow) https://t.co/Yj3eMXm4TJ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2017

Nikki’s mom would badger her daughter for the truth, but Nikki downplayed the naked dude. Unbeknown to Momma Bella, it was actually her son, J.J. (Bella?).

Nikki would berate her brother for being a stupid idiot and carelessly walking around with so little clothing.

This looks to be the backbone of episode two, which you can check out tonight on E!

And if you want more Nikki Bella in your life, make sure to tune in for the 25th Season of Dancing With the Stars. However, if you’re wanting to see her back in WWE you may have to wait a while. Nikki recently addressed her future in WWE with Inside The Ropes:

“Definitely coming back. I want to come back when I have my sister by my side. It’s been over two years since the Bella Twins have been in the ring together, so I definitely want to make a comeback with Brie,” she said “I’m obviously still waiting for my neck to heal, so I’m hoping 2018 is gonna be the time when we come back. I hope before then, but I don’t know if that can happen. That’s the thing about bones, it’s like ‘c’mon!’”

Brie too has mentioned 2018 as a target but has yet to set a more specific goal. With Nikki being sidelined because of a neck injury, she will have to be more cautious in her return. In fact, it sounds like she’s already set boundaries for her pending WWE schedule:



“Unfortunately because of my neck, my surgeon… he doesn’t even want me to come back and ever be in the ring again, but, he definitely said you can’t ever be in the ring full-time again. We kind of saw that when I came back last Summerslam when I went to full-time through Wrestlemania; I ended up getting injured. It’s very tough on my body working a full-time schedule, unfortunately.”

As much as her fans and WWE miss her, it’s unlikely either of them would have objections to Nikki working a limited schedule. She’s contributed so much to the sport already a full-time run for her would simply be excessive.