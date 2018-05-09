Nick ‘Big Bully’ Busick, Former WWE Wrestler and MMA Promoter, Dies at 63

Former WWE Superstar, Nick “Big Bully” Busick passed away at the age of 63 on Tuesday.

The Ohio native battled esophageal cancer since in 2015 and was declared cancer-free a year later. However, Busick was diagnosed with spinal fluid cancer in 217 and has been in hospice care since March,

Busick made a name for himself in the 80’s and 90’s in professional wrestling earning his WWE in 1989. Busick was typically accompanied by Harvey Whippleman, and a cigar he used to pop young fan’s balloons. As a mid-card heel, Busick word with the likes of Bret Hart, Sid Justice, and Jimmy Snuka.

He would be done with the company by 1991. In 2012, WWE awarded Busick’s patented facial hair as the best mustache in WWE history.

Before WWE, Busick worked a similar gimmick in Georgia All-Star Wrestling, Global Wrestling Federation, and Vince J. McMahon’s WWWF.

WWE.com released the following statement Tuesday afternoon: