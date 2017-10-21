Nia Jax’s Return to WWE Revealed

In a wild week of sudden exits, ravenous plagues, and emergency replacements, WWE would gladly accept any form of stability. The return of Nia Jax would be just that.

Nia Jax will be reassimilating into WWE on November 1st, which marks the beginning of their European Tour. The report comes from the Wrestling Observer, which also claims that the reasons for Jax’s absence were overblown.

With so much misinformation swirling about Jax’s situation, it first appeared that he stormed out of WWE like Neville. It was even being reported that she was upset with her pay and creative opportunities. However, her hiatus had to do more with WWE’s demanding schedule than status within the company.

Alexa Bliss spoke with the New York Post about her friend’s temporary leave of absence. According to the RAW Women’s Champion, Jax may have been experiencing a micro burn-out.

“We have talked about it a lot,” Bliss said. “Whatever she is going through, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a leave of absence. She’s taking some time off because of our schedule is very grueling. It’s very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can’t do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired,” revealed Bliss.

Bliss would go on to admit that she’s reached a similar point in her career, but it was well before she became “The Goddess of WWE.”

“So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment,” said Bliss.

By the time Nia comes back she will have had several weeks away from the company. In a business that has no offseason, a few weeks away from the ring may be quite valuable. It will be interesting to see if Jax’s hiatus sets a precedent for other Superstars who may need a breather from time to time.