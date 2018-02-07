Nia Jax Dominant Victory From RAW Came Against High Schooler

Nia Jax had her most dominant victory as a WWE Superstar on Monday’s episode of RAW. As she gorilla pressed and squashed her meek opponent, the Irresistible Force has never looked so powerful. But then again, she probably had never wrestled a 17-year old on national television before.

Savannah Stone, or as WWE called her on Monday, “Vanessa Floyd” is actually still in high school. Despite her youth, she got the call from WWE to make her debut on the big stage. But her appearance is hardly a coincidence as Stone is active on the independent circuit. Actually, she’s a title holder for a promotion called Zero1.

But in WWE she was little more than a sacrifice to the great and powerful Jax. However, after the match, Nia gave love to the up and coming Stone in a tweet.

“Just warming up on my way to #Wrestlemania, I’m coming for you @WWEAsuka

PS I was impressed with this very young talent that stepped in the ring with me, nervous as can be, but she did such a great job! @SavannaStone01 congrats on your raw debut”

Just warming up on my way to #Wrestlemania, I’m coming for you @WWEAsuka 👊🏼😈 PS I was impressed with this very young talent that stepped in the ring with me, nervous as can be, but she did such a great job! @SavannaStone01 congrats on your raw debut 😉 pic.twitter.com/b714PtpCCt — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 6, 2018

Even those stone was demolished by Jax in the ring, don’t feel too bad for her. Landing a “jobber” role is how many great WWE Superstars got their foot in the door – like AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and the Hardy’s. There’s a decent chance we’ll be hearing Savannah Stone’s name announced in a WWE arena.