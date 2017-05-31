Nia Jax Criticizes RAW On Twitter

Oh boy, this can’t end well. After Tuesday night’s historic Women’s Money In The Bank announcement, Nia Jax took to Twitter to praise the announcement and criticize her own brand in the process.

Jax blasted Raw for their inability to write stories for every woman on the roster, saying “Amazing how Smackdown Live uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday!”

She makes a great point. SmackDown is only a two hour show, yet every female star on the roster makes it to the show every week. On Raw, however, Nia has been left off the show for the past two weeks. Considering Raw is a three hour show, it seems unimaginable that they can’t find something for one of their fastest rising stars to do.

Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! 🙌🏽 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017

Nia came into WrestleMania on fire. She was being booked to destroy all competition that got in her way. Even in her fatal four way match at ‘Mania, it took Bayley, Charlotte and Sasha to eliminate her from the match.

After the Superstar Shake-Up, Nia’s real life best friend, Alexa Bliss was moved to Monday nights. The two forged an on screen friendship based on Alexa pretending to be Nia’s pal just to keep her from chasing her title. But instead of keeping Jax involved in the storyline with Alexa and Bayley, she’s been removed from television altogether. It’s possible we see Nia show up again this Sunday at Extreme Rules to help Bliss retain her Championship, but this recent tweet probably isn’t helping her cause.

Despite the fact that SmackDown is using all its women on the roster they can’t seem to do the same with the men. Last night, Mojo Rawley tweeted the saddest photo of himself sitting backstage with the Andre the Giant trophy and a caption that simply said “waiting.”

