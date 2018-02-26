Asuka Defeats Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber, Alexa Bliss Up Next?

The women’s title picture on the RAW brand has been solidified heading into WrestleMania 34.

Following Alexa Bliss retaining the women’s title in the Elimination Chamber match to open the Elimination Chamber PPV, Asuka and Nia Jax went toe to toe for a chance to face Bliss at WrestleMania.

They really put over Jax as the irresistible force early in the match on commentary, and Jax did her best in the ring to justify that. She worked over Asuka for the first several minutes of the match and countered any physical or submission attempt from Asuka to come back.

The turning point came following Jax missing a Bonzai Drop out of the corner, then Asuka dodging a splash in the corner, sending Jax into the ring post. Asuka locked on an arm bar in the middle of the ring for her first real chance at some offense.

Following that, Jax went for a powerbomb, but Asuka turned it into a hurricanrana and pinfall for the victory.

Jax attacked Asuka after the match in brutal fashion, blind-siding her from behind and then tossing her to the outside. Asuka attempted to fight back, but Jax just threw her into the ring post. She then gave Asuka a big shoulder tackle that sent Asuka threw the ringside barricade. Bliss was shown backstage smiling following this attack.

They played up Asuka vs. Bliss for WrestleMania, though Asuka could still pick Charlotte as her opponent. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jax added to the mix yet at a later date. Could we possible still see a triple threat pitting Jax vs. Bliss vs. Asuka? We’ll have to wait and see.