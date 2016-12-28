NEW Tag Team Champions Crowned On Smackdown!

In possibly the biggest shocker of 2016, American Alpha defeated the new Wyatt Family on Smackdown LIVE in Chicago to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships! Jordan and Gable survived a fatal 4 way with the Usos and Slater and Rhyno to finish off Randy Orton after he had a bit of miscommunication with Luke Harper.

American Alpha dominated the NXT tag team scene before being called up to the main roster at the 2016 WWE brand split draft. While their bright future was never in doubt, having them defeat the red hot Wyatt family less than two months after they won the tag team championships was completely unexpected.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appears the fragile relationship between Orton and Harper could splinter what has become one of the most exciting factions in recent memory. I would speculate the Wyatts will get a chance to regain their championships at the 2017 Royal Rumble, if not sooner.

More on this story as it develops!

Listen to ComicBook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / Twitter Reacts To Monday Night RAW /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Stephanie McMahon Burns CM Punk On RAW / Baron Corbin Is Set For A Huge Push In 2017 / John Cena’s Royal Rumble Plans / Batista Comments On Wrestlemania Match With The Rock