New Tag Team Champions Crowned On Smackdown

In a rematch of last week’s main event (that was completely overshadowed by Shane McMahon’s walk to the ring), The Usos have defeated American Alpha to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions less than two weeks before WrestleMania 33.

Unlike last week, the crowd was actually into this match, and it was a great one. Both teams hit their finishers but failed to pick up the three count starting a “This Is Awesome” chant.

After Gable was thrown into the crowd Jason Jordan got caught with an Uso superkick to put him down for the three count.

The victory makes The Usos 3 time WWE Tag Team Champions, but this is their first since joining the Smackdown roster.

While we know who the champs are, we still don’t know what the plans are for the Smackdown belts at WrestleMania.

Could WWE’s recent contract negotiations be leading to a big WrestleMania moment?

