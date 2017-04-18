New Number One Contender For RAW Women’s Championship

Perhaps no division needed a shake-up more than the Raw women’s division. After months of rematch after rematch between Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Bayley, the two women who were traded to Raw last week found themselves in the hunt for the Raw Women’s Championship on only their second night on Raw.

Alexa Bliss won a fatal four way match to determine the number one contender for Bayley’s championship after defeating Mickie James, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks. The majority of the match was dominated by Nia Jax, who took turns dismantling her competition until falling through the ropes leaving the door open for the other three women to get some offense in.

Bliss, a former two time Smackdown Women’s Champion, took advantage of Nia hitting Sasha with a Samoan Drop when she managed to sneak in and pick up the victory.

Bayley will likely defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa in two weeks at WWE Payback.

While it was good to see new talent on Raw, Charlotte’s presence was missing. It feels as if WWE might still be a few months away from building the rest of their division up to the heights of the four horsewomen who made the Women’s Revolution such a success in 2016.