New Details On Chris Jericho’s WWE Contract

Drink it in, man! Jericho has signed more than just his list in the past few days. On the latest installment of the Talk is Jericho podcast, United States champion Chris Jericho revealed that he recently signed a new WWE contract.

“I’m very excited about the next few months,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of great WWE stuff. I’ll still be here doing as many shows as I can. I signed a new contract this week which is cool.”

Jericho has been working under short-term deals that have continuously ‘rolled over’ as he’s stuck around. This latest signing will keep Jericho through at least WrestleMania 33 in April.

Are you happy Y2J will be sticking around for longer?

