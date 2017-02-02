New Designs Coming For WWE Championship Belts

After this week’s Smackdown, we speculated that Dean Ambrose was laying the groundwork for a new Intercontinental Championship Belt. Considering that over the past year, we’ve seen new belts created for the Universal Championship, RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships, RAW and SmackDown tag team championships, Cruiserweight and United Kingdom titles, the US and IC championships were overdo for a facelift.

According to belt maker @BeltFanDan, that is exactly what’s happening. He tweeted today that the WWE has commissioned new Intercontinental and United States belts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New WWE IC and US title designs coming from Overseas. Not getting my hopes up. Gotta sell them replicas! — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) January 19, 2017

No word on when the new IC & US belts will be unveiled, but they reportedly will not be replicas of the “big logo” WWE Championship (as the Women’s belts are).

While the move is inevitable, many fans will be sad to see the classic designs go. The Intercontinental design traces back to the early 1990s while the United States design now has a fourteen year history. Out with the old, in with the new.

We’ll keep you posted as any leaks of the new designs break.

