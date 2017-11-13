Neville Rumored for WWE Return

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville caused a stir last month when he reportedly requested his release from the company. But a new report points to the King of the Cruiserweights returning to WWE television sooner rather than later.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, discussions between Neville and WWE officials have been very positive as of late.

“There is a belief among some in the company that talks have gone so well that Neville could actually be returning to action for WWE before the end of the month,” Johnson wrote. “One source even believed Neville could be back as soon as this week, but PWInsider.com has (as of this writing) not been able to confirm that.”

Neville dropped his cruiserweight title to Enzo Amore back at No Mercy and hasn’t been seen on tv since the Sept. 26 episode of 205 Live. WWE denied that he had been granted his release, but he was eventually removed from the 205 Live opening video.

The reason for his departure has been highly speculated. Some sites have reported that he was upset with his position on the card as a member of the cruiserweight division. Others say he was inspired to leave the company after seeing the likes of Cody Rhodes making more money on the independent scene.

Hopefully this news leads to the King of the Cruiserweights returning to the ring and reclaiming his throne soon.