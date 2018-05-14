Latest Sign That Neville and WWE Are Done

Rumors surrounding exiled WWE Superstar, Neville, range from an imminent return to permanent departure. However, it looks like the latter is most likely.

Reports surfaced that Neville left Florida for his home in England. However, they were recently confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and now is certainly looks like Neville and WWE are all but finished.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Natalie Satterley, Neville’s wife, recently posted an image to Instagram that hints at a cross-Atlantic move.

There’s no exact word on when Neville’s WWE contract does expire, but he seems content with sitting it out barring the emergence of a juicy opportunity.

In October of 2017, Neville walked out on WWE. The reason for his exit has been highly speculated but most reports have him being upset with his position on the card as a member of the Cruiserweight division. Others say he was inspired to leave the company after seeing the likes of Cody Rhodes making more money on the independent scene.

Neville dropped his Cruiserweight title to Enzo Amore back at No Mercy and hasn’t been seen on television since the Sept. 26 episode of 205 Live. WWE denied that he had been granted his release, but he was eventually removed from the 205 Live opening video.

It’s not hard to imagine Neville being disgruntled. Having endured some tough challenges on the main roster, he was forced to re-invent himself. To his credit, he did and had one of 2017’s better success stories.

Many forget that Neville was the original figurehead of NXT. Peers like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have gone on to become more relevant in WWE, but perhaps Neville’s opportunities are on the way, provided he does return.

Since Neville’s departure, 205 Live has endured quite the tumultuous period. After Enzo Amoreassumed the Cruiserweight throne, fellow high flyer, Rich Swann was involved in an ugly public episode with his wife that lead to his eventual release. But 205 Live suffered a near fatal blow with the scandal surrounding Enzo Amore. WWE was forced to fire Amore and the Cruiserweight Championship has yet to gain a new master.

Neville’s departure is still a headscratcher. Being frustrated seems to be part of the WWE experience, however, when Neville left, it was at a peak of his career. While losing to Amore wasn’t ideal from, the strength of Neville’s character was indisputable and it appeared he would break out of the ranks of 205 Live.

But all of that moot and now we’ll have to look forward to seeing him on the independent circuits once his WWE contract expires.

Photo: Natalie Satterley/Instagram