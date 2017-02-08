Did Natalya Get Too Personal With Nikki Bella On Smackdown?

Just when you thought the feud between Nikki Bella and Natalya couldn’t get any more personal, Nattie took it to another level tonight on Smackdown Live.

In an interview to promote their upcoming match at Elimination Chamber, Nattie told the Total Bellas star that not only would John Cena leave her when she got older, but that Nikki would never have a baby of her own.

Damn.

Nattie then went on to tell Nikki that if she weren’t married, John Cena might not even be with her in the first place.

After the harsh words, Nikki got up and left the interview.

Do you think Natalya took it a little too far this time and will Nikki Bella be able to settle the score this Sunday?

