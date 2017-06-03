No Women’s Championship Match for Naomi at Money in the Bank?

Last week it was confirmed that we would see the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder-match at the upcoming Pay-Per-View of the same name. The history-making match between Charlotte, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, and Carmella will determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Champion, with the added prize of a contract that would allow the winner to challenge for that title at any time.

But the inclusion of that match may also mean a changing of the tides for the Money in the Bank card. Whereas Tuesday’s SmackDown Live was originally scheduled to include a Fatal Five Way match between the MITB ladder contestants to determine the number-one contender to current champion Naomi’s title, we may no longer see Naomi defend her title at the pay-per-view event.

Just as she’s looked on from backstage in recent weeks, the current SmackDown Women’s champion may wind-up sitting this one out until a contender emerges with the briefcase in two weeks. Notably, Naomi and The Usos have missed recent SmackDown Live house shows because they were filming a new TV show. (Note: Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, and the couple’s backstage relationship is a regular fixture of Total Divas)

Additionally, WWE has been known to cut women’s division matches for timing when there are multiple on an already loaded Pay-Per-View card. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, there were concerns we wouldn’t get the long-rumored ladder match for this very reason. But now the tables seem to have turned, and barring any major story developments in the coming weeks, it’s the Women’s Championship title match that seems to be on the chopping block.

The wild card here could be the SmackDown (and singles) debut of Total Divas star Lana in the coming weeks, or as a surprise entrant at Money in the Bank. Though she’s been angling for a spot in the ladder match, could we instead see her fed to Naomi, or even pushed as a legitimate threat to steal the champ’s “glow”?

A one-on-one match might be a more suitable debut for the ravishing Russian than the chaos and violence of the ladder match, but there’s still a chance that the winner of the briefcase could cash-in and enter the fray.

I’d be surprised if we don’t see either Naomi or Lana in action at MITB. But even if that is the case, it will be interesting to see where both of their allegiances fall in the aftermath– as well as who will emerge as Naomi’s main challenger to the throne.

