2018 MTV VMAs: WWE Superstars Miz and Maryse Arrive on Red Carpet

Fresh off his win over Daniel Bryan, WWE Superstar The Miz was spotted alongside his wife Maryse at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York.

Miz teased their red carpet outfits earlier in the afternoon.

Wanna see the rest? Don’t miss #MizAndMrs on the carpet at TONIGHT’S @MTV #VMAs at 9/8c because like they say…everything might happen. One thing is for sure @marysemizanin will look stunning. pic.twitter.com/sbm2knr0pK — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 20, 2018

After making an appearance on Fox Business’ The Evening Edit alongside WWE alum JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield), the former WWE Champion appeared on the red carpet.

After years of taunting back and forth, Miz and Bryan finally met inside the squared circle at SummerSlam on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In a match that lasted over 20 minutes, Miz came out victorious after Maryse slipped him a pair of brass knuckles at ringside and he punched Bryan right in the face with them.

Along with promoting all of his appearances throughout the day, Miz also promoted a new episode of Miz & Mrs. airing on Tuesday night on the USA Network. He did not mention whether or not he’d be appearing on SmackDown Live on Tuesday as well.

Miz’s victory was just one of many major moments for WWE’s Blue Brand during SummerSlam. The only title from the show to change hands was the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which Charlotte Flair won by pinning Becky Lynch in a triple threat match (which also involved Carmella). Lynch and Flair, friends both in real life and on-screen, embraced after the match. Then in a shocking twist, Lynch began viciously attacking Flair with a series of strikes before leaving the arena. WWE.com approached her as she tried to leave the Barclays Center, and the “Irish Lasskicker” refused to give a comment.

WWE Champion AJ Styles successfully defended his championship on the show, but not in the fashion most fans expected. His match with challenger Samoa Joe ended via disqualification when Joe called out Styles’ wife and daughter in the crowd, prompting Styles to assault Joe with a steel chair.

Other SmackDown matches from the night included Shinsuke Nakamura successfully defending the United States Championship against Jeff Hardy and the Bludgeon Brothers holding onto the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by getting themselves disqualified against The New Day.

A new episode of SmackDown Live will take place on Tuesday night on the USA Network, starting at 8 p.m. ET.